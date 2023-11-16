Hansika Motwani says Allu Arjun and Prabhas' films have erased linguistic barriers: 'I feel proud of them'

Hansika Motwani is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses in the South Indian film industries. The Mappillai actress has proved her versatility time and again, with films like Thuppakki Munai, Villain, Partner, and many more.

In the latest update, it has been reported by Hindustan Times that during a press meet, Hansika opened up about her co-stars Allu Arjun and Prabhas. She reportedly said that she is proud of them and that their films have erased any linguistic barriers that existed. She also added that their growth is well deserved and that despite achieving such greatness they’re still very humble and down to earth.

Hansika’s work with Prabhas and Allu Arjun

Hansika’s debut film was the 2007 Telugu romantic action film Desamuduru, which featured Allu Arjun in the lead role. The film was helmed by Puri Jagannath and also featured Chandra Mohan, Pradeep Rawat, Telangana Shakuntala and more in prominent roles. Desamuduru was one of the highest grossing films of the year, and received wide-spread acclaim for the performances.

Hansika has also shared the screen space with Prabhas in the 2009 action thriller film Billa. Although it was a cameo role, Hansika’s role received a lot of acclaim from both fans and critics. The film helmed by Meher Ramesh, also featured Anushka Shetty, Namitha, Krishnam Raju and more in key roles.

Hansika on the professional front

Hansika Motwani was last seen in the sci-fi romantic comedy web-series My3. The show, helmed by M. Rajesh, also features Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Mugen Rao, Janani and many more in notable roles. The series was released on September 15th, and has gained mixed reviews from fans and critics. The performance by the Mappillai actress is praised, nonetheless.

Hansika is also set to make her come back to the Telugu film industry with the upcoming film My Name is Shruti. The film is helmed by Srinivas Omkar, and features Murali Sharma, V. Jayaprakash, Aadukalam Naren, Pooja Ramachandran and many more in critical roles. The film is touted to be a crime thriller film, dealing with illegal organ harvesting and is all set to hit the big screens on November 17th.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun's THIS gentlemanly gesture for wife Sneha Reddy in Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding pic is love