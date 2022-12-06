Hansika Motwani shares pics from fairytale wedding with Sohael Khaturiya and they look no less than royals

Hansika Motwani took to her Instagram handle and shared first photos with her husband Sohael Khaturiya from their wedding. The latest pics are all about happiness and celebrating love together and forever. The photos capture wedding moments of pheras, sindoor, and holding each other. The couple looks so perfect and we can't stop staring at them.

Hansika Motwani tied the knot with her long-time beau Sohael Khaturiya on Sunday, December 4 in Jaipur. The actress has now shared a few lovely pics with her husband Sohael Khaturiya on Instagram and they look perfect. Clad in traditional attires, the couple looks no less than royals. She captioned the wedding photos, "Now & forever."

The couple tied the knot in a traditional Sindhi ceremony at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. For D-day, Hansika wore a traditional red lehenga with kundan jewellery and red bangles, whereas Sohael opted for an all-ivory sherwani.

Wedding festivities

Their wedding festivities kicked off with Mata Ki Chowki in Mumbai, where she donned a red saree. This was followed by a Mehendi ceremony with close family and friends in attendance. Later, the couple arranged a magical Sufi night, accompanied by the Sangeet and pre-wedding party. Their wedding celebration further included a bachelorette party, glimpses of which were shared by Hansika Motwani on her Instagram handle.

Several pics and videos from their grand destination wedding surfaced on social media and went viral. From a dreamy pre-wedding party, to bride's entry with 'phoolon ka chadhar' to the couple romancing to Kesariya song, many moments of Hansika and Sohael took up internet space and made everyone go aww with their love.

Grand reception and OTT streaming

The wedding celebrations will continue. According to reports, the newlyweds will throw a grand reception party for their film industry friends and many celebrities are expected to attend. Another interesting thing about their wedding that we exclusively learned is the couple is in talks with two OTT giants to sell the rights of their wedding video.

Hansika and Sohael Khaturiya turned from business partners, to best friends and life partners. The businessman proposed to the actress at the iconic Eiffel Tower.