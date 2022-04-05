Hansika Motwani is a sight to behold in this denim-on-denim outfit for her salon visit in Mumbai; See pics

Hansika Motwani was recently papped in Mumbai after a salon visit. The Maha actress oozed charm in denim- on-denim co-ord dress. She paired a crop top with baggy pants for her day at the parlour. The outfit was accessorized with sunglasses and a handbag. For the feet, she went for simple back flip flops. All in all, Hansika Motwani’s latest ensemble made for a pretty sight.

On the work front, she will be starring alongside Aadhi in the forthcoming science-fiction drama, Partner. Made under director Manoj Damodharan, the project also stars Balak Lalwani, Yogi Babu, Robo Shankar, John Vijay, Ravi Maria, Pandiyarajan, Munish Kant, Thangathurai in significant roles, among others. The first look of this Tamil flick was dropped recently and Hansika Motwani and Aadhi posed as abductors in the poster, whereas Pandiyarajan was the captive, tied to the car taking him away.

Check out the pictures below:

Furthermore, the star will also play the lead in U R Jameel’s thriller Maha, backed by Mathi Azhagan under the production company E. Maha. She also has Srinivas Omkar's My Name Is Shruthi in her kitty. Jointly bankrolled by Ramya Burugu and Nagender Raju under the Vaishnavi Arts banner, the movie has tunes provided by composed by Mark K Robin.

Meanwhile, Hansika Motwani has also signed another project that will be jointly directed by filmmaker duo Sabari Gireesan and Guru Saravanan. Director Vijay Chander has turned producer for the film and this will be the first venture for his production house, Film Works.

