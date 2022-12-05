Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya romance on Kesariya, dance on Master Coming at after wedding party
Newlyweds Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya's mushy romance dancing at after wedding party is too cute. The couple now tied the knot in a traditional Sindhi ceremony in Jaipur on Sunday.
Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya are officially husband and wife now. The couple exchanged vows on Sunday, December 4 in a grand wedding ceremony at Mundotta Fort in Jaipur in the presence of family and friends. After the wedding, an after-party was hosted and Hansika and Sohael enjoyed every bit of their newlyweds moment. The couple romanced on Kesariya songs and danced with madness on Master Coming.
Sohael Khaturiya sang the most romantic song of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Kesariya to Hansika and left her blushing. The couple also danced with madness to Thalapathy Vijay's song Master Coming and set the stage on fire. Their mushy romance and chemistry is so cute.
For the after-party, Hansika opted for a blingy black dress and paired it up with a leather jacket, whereas Sohael looked like a gentleman in a black suit.