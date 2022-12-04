Hansika Motwani- Sohael Khaturiya wedding festivities: The bride-to-be dances her heart out before the D Day
As Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya are all ready to tie the knot soon, the bride-to-be dropped a video on social media dancing her heart out during the festivities.
Southern beauty Hansika Motwani will be tying the knot with her businessman beau Sohael Khaturiya today on 4 December at the 450-year-old Mundotta Fort in Jaipur. As the wedding festivities have been taking place in full swing for the last couple of days, the bride-to-be took to Instagram and dropped a video of herself dancing her heart out during what looks like another night to remember. The Maha actress seemed to have really let her hair down during the time leading up to her wedding.
The soon-to-be-married couple was seen having a blast during the Mehendi, and Sufi night. Many sneaks peeks from the pre-wedding functions have been doing rounds on social media, and the fans couldn't help but gush over the adorable couple.
Check out the video below:
The pre-wedding party
A video of Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya from a pre-wedding party recently went viral. The couple looked lovely as they were seen twinning in white. While the Maha actress was a sight for sore eyes in a stunning white gown, the groom-to-be looked dapper in a white suit. They made quite an entry at the party in a vintage car.
The Sufi night
Hansika Motwani and her husband-to-be also celebrated a Sufi night instead of a regular Sangeet. The diva looked exquisite in sharara, paired with some traditional jewelry.
The Mehendi
On 2nd December this year, the Mehendi ceremony took place in Jaipur. Hansika Motwani looked very pretty in an orange and yellow tie-dye sharara set during the ceremony.
Mata Ki Chowki
Meanwhile, the wedding celebrations of Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya commenced with a Mata Ki Chowki in Mumbai last week. The pictures of the bride-to-be posing in a red saree were showered by the netizens with love.
In addition to this, Hansika Motwani also took to Instagram and posted glimpses from her fun bachelorette trip.