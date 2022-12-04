Hansika Motwani- Sohael Khaturiya wedding festivities: The bride-to-be dances her heart out before the D Day

Southern beauty Hansika Motwani will be tying the knot with her businessman beau Sohael Khaturiya today on 4 December at the 450-year-old Mundotta Fort in Jaipur. As the wedding festivities have been taking place in full swing for the last couple of days, the bride-to-be took to Instagram and dropped a video of herself dancing her heart out during what looks like another night to remember. The Maha actress seemed to have really let her hair down during the time leading up to her wedding.

The soon-to-be-married couple was seen having a blast during the Mehendi, and Sufi night. Many sneaks peeks from the pre-wedding functions have been doing rounds on social media, and the fans couldn't help but gush over the adorable couple.