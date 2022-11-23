Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya's sangeet ceremony: Their dance performance to have a special touch

Hansika Motwani is all set to enter a new phase of her life as she will be tying the knot with businessman beau Sohael Khaturiya. The wedding festivities commenced with Mata Ki Chowki in Mumbai yesterday. The Maha actress looked absolutely radiant in a red saree, ethnic jewelry, and makeup. Now, the celebration will continue at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. As D-day nears, more details about the celebrity wedding are surfacing daily.

The sangeet and mehendi ceremonies will be held on 3rd December. According to the reports, the couple is expected to dance on a medley during the sangeet, which will begin with a song about friendship. A few hit numbers from the 90s have also been included in the list. The medley will finish with a romantic number. It is further reported that Sohael Khaturiya is also preparing a solo performance to surprise his ladylove. For the unversed, these two had been friends for a very long time and started dating later.