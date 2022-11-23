Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya's sangeet ceremony: Their dance performance to have a special touch
Soon-to-be-married couple Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya have something special planned for their sangeet. Read inside to know what it is.
Hansika Motwani is all set to enter a new phase of her life as she will be tying the knot with businessman beau Sohael Khaturiya. The wedding festivities commenced with Mata Ki Chowki in Mumbai yesterday. The Maha actress looked absolutely radiant in a red saree, ethnic jewelry, and makeup. Now, the celebration will continue at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. As D-day nears, more details about the celebrity wedding are surfacing daily.
The sangeet and mehendi ceremonies will be held on 3rd December. According to the reports, the couple is expected to dance on a medley during the sangeet, which will begin with a song about friendship. A few hit numbers from the 90s have also been included in the list. The medley will finish with a romantic number. It is further reported that Sohael Khaturiya is also preparing a solo performance to surprise his ladylove. For the unversed, these two had been friends for a very long time and started dating later.
Hansika Motwani's wedding details
The wedding itinerary further includes a Sufi night on 2nd December, a polo match and a casino-themed after-party as part of the wedding celebration.
Wedding to stream on OTT
Meanwhile, the celebrity wedding will also be streamed by an OTT platform. Pinkvilla has further exclusively learned, "Hansika and Sohael are still in talks with 2 OTT platforms to sell their wedding video rights and are yet to seal the deal. There is going to be no live streaming of their wedding."
The wedding invitation
Pinkvilla further got an exclusive insight into Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's wedding invite. The card gives out rustic vibes with oxidised details. The details of the ceremonies have been printed on Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's romantic photographs.
