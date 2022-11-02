Hansika Motwani-Sohail Kathuria to Gautham Karthik-Manjima Mohan: 4 couples who went public in 2022

Celebrities stay in the news for various reasons. From their upcoming movies to their fitness regime to their personal life, fans want to know everything about their beloved stars. One thing that has always managed to intrigue movie buffs the most is the love life of the actors. While some celebs chose to be vocal about their relationships, others prefer not to reveal anything. This brings us to our topic of the day. Today, we will be taking a look at some relationship announcements in the recent times. From Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria to Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan, several celebrity couples made their relationships official in 2022 through their social media posts. Let us revisit their gripping updates, which confirmed their relationship status.

Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria Hansika Motwani has become the talk of the town ever since she announced her engagement with the Mumbai-based businessman, Sohail Kathuria today. She took to her Instagram handle and dropped glimpses of her fairytale proposal at the Eiffel Tower. The photos feature a happy Hansika Motwani as Sohail Kathuria kneeled down with a beautiful ring. The couple is surrounded by a heart made from rose petals and candles. The reports are doing rounds that Hansika Motwani will be getting married in a grand ceremony on 4th December this year in the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, which is around 450 years old. As per the reports, the nuptials will commence on 2nd December and conclude on 4th December. While the official date for the wedding has not been announced up till now, several close friends of the Maha actress from the film industry are likely to be a part of the wedding festivities. It remains to be seen who ends up attending Hansika Motwani's D-day.

Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan Devarattam co-stars Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan made their relationship official a couple of days ago. The actress took to the photo-sharing app and dropped some lovey-dovey pictures with her beau, along with an emotional note that read, "Three years ago when I was completely lost you came into my life like a guardian angel. You changed my perspective on life and helped me realize how blessed I am!! Every time I feel like a complete mess, you pull me up. You taught me to accept my flaws and to be myself more often. And the best thing I love about you is how much you love me for who I am! You are and will always be my favorite everything." Almost immediately, Gautham Karthik also shared a similar set of pictures on social media, along with another nostalgic note, "What happens when the right person comes into your life? Most people would say that you would be filled with love the moment you set your eyes on them, your stomach will feel like there are butterflies flying around inside your heart would sing for joy etc...etc."

Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani, who were in a relationship for a long time, finally confirmed the rumours in March this year when they got engaged in an intimate ceremony with family members and a few close friends in attendance. The lovebirds finally got married in May this year, taking the internet by storm with breathtaking wedding photographs and videos.