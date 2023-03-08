Hansika Motwani to headline female-centric film titled Man; Check out intriguing first look

Hansika Motwani is back after marriage as she announced her next film. The actress is all set to headline a female-centric film titled Man. The film is directed by Igore and bankrolled by Madras Studios. The first look and motion poster has been unveiled and hints at an action crime thriller.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared the first look of Hansika Motwani from her upcoming film Man. It's Hansika's 51st film and looks intriguing on the poster. The actress is seen with an intense look with her face covered in red cloth with only one eye being visible.

Sharing the poster, Hansika Motwani wrote, "Hunt or be hunted. A step closer to the truth means a step closer to danger. #Hansika51 titled as #Man.Presenting you with the motion poster. A film by #Igore A @GhibranOfficial Musical."

Coming to the technical crew, music is composed by Ghibran, lyrics are penned by Viveka and SN Anuradha. DOP is handled by Manikandan BK, editing is by Chandra Kumar. Screenplay and dialogues are provided by Pon Parthiban and Sharanya Bhagyaraj.