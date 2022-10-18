Hansika Motwani Wedding: Actress to tie the knot at a Jaipur palace, other venue details and more

As per reports by India TV, Hansika Motwani will get married in a grand ceremony. Reports claim that the rooms are being prepared for the guests and other preparations are also underway to ensure that everything goes smoothly on D-Day. While the wedding reports are doing rounds, the exact date of the wedding and information about her to-be husband is not known. More details about the wedding will only be divulged in time.

Hansika Motwani has been in the limelight ever since she was a child. Despite being in showbiz for such a long time, the Maha actress has been tight-lipped about her personal life. Despite all her discretion, latest reports have surfaced about her wedding plans. The rumour mills suggest that she will be tying the knot in December this year. It is believed that the nuptials will take place at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, which is around 450 years old.

Meanwhile, Hansika Motwani first appeared on the screens as a child artist and become part of some popular shows like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Son Pari, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and Hrithik Roshan’s film Koi Mil Gaya, to name a few. Speaking at an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Settai star was asked, "How do you look at your journey from child artist to women-centric film, carrying a film to the big screen and making it a success?" To this, she replied, "I feel it like a blessing. It’s all because of the unconditional love and affection I have earned from fans and audiences. The journey has been elating. There have been good and bad criticisms from critics, which have shaped me in a better way. To a certain extent, you get beyond the duality point of ups and downs, success and failure. What becomes your ultimate desire is to keep working with complete dedication to win the love and support of audiences. It’s more like a meditation!!! "

Up next, Hansika Motwani has a very exciting lineup with some promising ventures including Manoj Damodharan's directorial Partner. She will be seen opposite Aadhi in the science fiction drama. Backed under the banner of Royal Fortune Creations, the project will mark the directorial debut of Manoj Damodharan.

She will further play the lead in Srinivas Omkar's My Name Is Shruthi. Financed by Ramya Burugu and Nagender Raju under the banner of Vaishnavi Arts banner, Mark K Robin has rendered the music for the film and the Cinematography department has been headed by Kishore Boyidapu.

Additionally, Hansika Motwani will also be making her OTT debut with director M Rajesh's MY3. The show will also star Mugen Rao, Shanthanu, and Ashna Zaveri in key roles, among others.

