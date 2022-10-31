Hansika Motwani wedding: Her mystery groom, Haldi, Mehendi and other details about the D-day

Fans cannot keep calm ever since the news of Hansika Motwani getting hitched in December this year surfaced on social media. As the D-day nears, everyone is eager to know who is the lucky man she is about to tie the knot with. The latest buzz around this wedding is that the Maha actress will be getting hitched on 4th December this year. According to the reports, the wedding festivities will take place from 2nd December till 4th December.

The couple will exchange wedding vows during pheras on the evening of 4th December, with the Haldi ceremony in the morning of the same day. The 3rd December has been booked for the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony, and 2nd December will be the Sufi night. In addition to this, the family will further enjoy a polo match, and a casino themed after party on the eve of 4th December.

Who is the mystery man?

Now, coming to the mystery man that Hansika Motwani is about to marry, nothing has been made official yet. The rumour mills suggest that the actress will be getting hitched to her boyfriend Sohail Kathuria, who is a businessman from Mumbai. Reportedly, the two were close friends before getting into a relationship and are also partners in a firm.

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hansika Motwani has several promising ventures in the lineup including Manoj Damodharan's directorial Partner. Aadhi is also the lead in this forthcoming science fiction drama.

The stunner also has director Srinivas Omkar's My Name Is Shruthi in the making. Bankrolled by Ramya Burugu in association with Nagender Raju under the banner of Vaishnavi Arts banner, Mark K Robin has rendered the music for the drama.

Furthermore, Hansika Motwani is also set to make her OTT debut with M Rajesh's web series MY3.

