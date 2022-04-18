Hansika Motwani wraps up the shoot of her first web series MY3

Hansika Motwani is all geared up to star in her debut web series. Director M Rajesh's next for the OTT platform has been titled MY3. Now, the actress has wrapped up the shoot for her latest project. Sharing some glimpses from the journey, she penned a note on Instagram.

She wrote, "It’s a wrap-up for MY3!!! A journey to cherish forever! Emotionally gleeful to have got such a wonderfully talented team, who made me feel like a princess on the sets every moment. It’s been wonderful yet again to work with director Rajesh sir after OKOK. He has been so generous, by giving me so much space to do whatever with both my characters. I am truly elated to have got an opportunity to work with him again. The entire direction team comprising Karthick , Rozar Shekar, Maddy, and everyone has been great. I thank my producer Sanjay sir (Trendloud) for being so supportive. It’s been an immense pleasure working with them. The entire cast and crew have been awesome."

Check out the post below:

The series will also have Mugen Rao, Shanthanu, and Ashna Zaveri in prominent roles. This forthcoming romantic comedy narrates a unique robotic love story. Karthik Muthukumar has cranked the lens for MY3, while Ganesan has provided the tunes. Financed by Trendloud, editing for the venture has been performed by Ashish.

Meanwhile, Hansika Motwani will also share the screen with Aadhi for the science-fiction drama, Partner. She has also signed another venture that will be jointly directed by filmmaker duo Sabari Gireesan and Guru Saravanan.

Also Read: Dippam Dappam Song Teaser: Samantha, Nayanthara, Vijay groove on Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal's peppy track