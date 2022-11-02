Hansika Motwani's fiancé Sohail Kathuria goes down on his knee and proposes for the wedding at Eiffel Tower

Hansika Motwani has shared a series of photos with her fiance, Sohail Kathuria from her dreamy wedding proposal at Eiffel Tower in Paris.

by Khushboo Ratda   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2022
It is always a dream for couples to propose or get a proposal in front of the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, and actress Hansika Motwani is one lucky girl. Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with beau Sohail Kathuria and her dreamy wedding proposal moment is all things romantic. 

 

