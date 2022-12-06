Hansika Motwani's hubby Sohael Khaturiya shares an UNSEEN PHOTO from wedding- 'True love is never blind'

Hansika Motwani's destination wedding with businessman Sohael Khaturiya has been the talk of the town for several weeks now. The lovebirds finally got married in the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur on 4th December this year. The businessman recently took to his Instagram handle and shared an unseen picture from the dreamy wedding. The bride and groom can be seen posing for a romantic picture. While Sohael Khaturiya holds the actress, she blushes with a smile. His post was also accompanied by a heartfelt message for his new bride, “Whatever our souls are made of, her and mine are the same.” “Grow old along with me; the best is yet to be.” “If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you.” “True love is never blind, but rather brings an added light. @ihansika#nowandforever #weddingmood #ihansika #sohaelkhaturiya."

Check out the post below: