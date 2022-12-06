Hansika Motwani's hubby Sohael Khaturiya shares an UNSEEN PHOTO from wedding- 'True love is never blind'
Hansika Motwani's husband Sohael Khaturiya took to social media and dropped an unseen photo from their grand wedding in Jaipur.
Hansika Motwani's destination wedding with businessman Sohael Khaturiya has been the talk of the town for several weeks now. The lovebirds finally got married in the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur on 4th December this year. The businessman recently took to his Instagram handle and shared an unseen picture from the dreamy wedding. The bride and groom can be seen posing for a romantic picture. While Sohael Khaturiya holds the actress, she blushes with a smile.
His post was also accompanied by a heartfelt message for his new bride, “Whatever our souls are made of, her and mine are the same.” “Grow old along with me; the best is yet to be.” “If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you.” “True love is never blind, but rather brings an added light. @ihansika#nowandforever #weddingmood #ihansika #sohaelkhaturiya."
Check out the post below:
Prior to this, Hansika Motwani also dropped a similar post on her social media handle "Now&forever...4.12.2022." The set of pictures shared by the actress included a few key moments from the wedding such as the pheras, and the sindoor ceremony. Hansika Motwani made for a gorgeous bride in a traditional red lehenga, while the groom went with an all-ivory sherwani for their D-day.
The pre-wedding festivities
Aside from the wedding, the festivities also included Mata Ki Chowki, Haldi, Mehendi, Sufi Night, the pre-wedding party, and the bachelorette party. The glimpses from the ceremonies went viral on social media.
For those who do not know, Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya have come a long way from being business partners to becoming best friends, to now turning into life partners. Their romantic journey officially began after the businessman proposed to his ladylove in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower.
