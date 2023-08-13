Hansika Motwani's leopard print bikini look is certainly bold and makes for a statement swimsuit

Animal print will never go out of style and Hansika Motwani's latest bikini look is proof. Hansika, who is currently on her birthday holiday in Istanbul, Turkey with her husband Sohael Khaturiya, has shared a series of stunning photos on Instagram. From celebrating her birthday in a chic satin dress to taking a dip in the pool wearing an animal-print bikini, Hansika's travel statement cannot be missed.

One can see in the photos below, Hansika Motwani cab be seen in a flattering leopard print bikini set and is definitely a must-have in your travel the next time you hit the beach. To make it a statement, a swipe of sunscreen and a nude lip color is all you need. Want to accessorise? A pair of mini hoops and you are good to go.

Hansika Motwani's too-hot-to-handle look in an animal print bikini

In other pictures, Hansika can be seen sporting a classic satin dress and we can't get over her oh-so-beautiful look. The actress paired it with a pair of green heels and to complete the look, Hansika kept it minimal with open straight hair and glam makeup that included lots of blush and pink lip tint.

On the professional front, Hansika has an interesting lineup of films for 2023. The 32-years old actress is gearing up for Partner, co-starring Aadhi Pinisetty. Directed by Manoh Dhamodharan, the film stars Hansika and Aadhi in the lead roles, their first film together after they got married to their respective partners.

