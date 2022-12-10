Hansika Motwani's look in Rs 3 Lakh sharara set will make you sing Rekha's iconic song 'In Aankhon Ki Masti'
Hansika Motwani and her business partner got married last week in presence of their close friends and family members in Jaipur.
Hansika Motwani tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and business entrepreneur, Sohael Khaturiya on December 4, 2022. The newlyweds have taken social media by storm with shades of love once again by sharing unseen photos from their pre-wedding ceremony. Hansika Motwani wore a golden sharara set by Abhinav Mishra for Sufi night and her look will take you back to Umrao Jaan days.
One can see, the Maha actress is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a mirror work sharara set and dupatta made with silver tissue organza. She accessorised her dreamy look with a heavy neckpiece, two maang tikkas and jhumka earrings. Makeup by Reshmaa Merchant and Uurmi Kaurr, Hansika went for a glam look that is achievable and zero fuss. Fake eyelashes, loads of highlighter and an orange tint completed her pre-wedding look.
Take a closer look at Hansika's ensemble
Her romantic photo with Sohael Khaturiya looks like something out of a fairytale. The groom twinned with Hansika in an ivory sherwani teamed with a mirror work shawl.
Here's another picture from Hansika and Sohael Khaturiya's Sufi night with family and it is all things love. For the unversed, Hansika and her business partner got married last week in presence of their close friends and family members at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur.
Sohael proposed Hansika in Paris, France in front of the Eiffel Tower.
We wish the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness!
