Hansika Motwani's Love Shaadi Drama: Family to address the scandal surfaced prior to her wedding?

Hansika Motwani got married to her boyfriend-businessman Sohael Kathuriya on December 4 in Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace. The long 4-day wedding was attended by their family members and close friends. From Sufi night, and themed parties to the haldi ceremony and wedding, everything looked grand. The grand affair that made headlines across the country will be now documented as a reality show. Yes, you read that right!

Fans and their close friends will get a glimpse of the wedding as Disney+ Hotstar will stream all the festivities, drama, and excitement that happened behind the scenes, leading up to the dream day for Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya. Titled 'Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama', the show will showcase everything that happened from the time Hansika announced her decision to tie the knot with Sohael, how an army of wedding planners, designers and the families raced against time to pull off a fairy tale wedding in just six weeks. Hansika and her family will also address the scandal that surfaced prior to her wedding. Also, Sufi night followed by a derby match and sangeet night are said to be the highlight of her wedding.