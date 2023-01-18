Hansika Motwani's Love Shaadi Drama: Family to address the scandal surfaced prior to her wedding?
Ahead of her wedding with Sohael Kathuriya, Hansika Motwani jetted off to a lavish bachelorette trip with her girls.
Hansika Motwani got married to her boyfriend-businessman Sohael Kathuriya on December 4 in Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace. The long 4-day wedding was attended by their family members and close friends. From Sufi night, and themed parties to the haldi ceremony and wedding, everything looked grand. The grand affair that made headlines across the country will be now documented as a reality show. Yes, you read that right!
Fans and their close friends will get a glimpse of the wedding as Disney+ Hotstar will stream all the festivities, drama, and excitement that happened behind the scenes, leading up to the dream day for Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya. Titled 'Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama', the show will showcase everything that happened from the time Hansika announced her decision to tie the knot with Sohael, how an army of wedding planners, designers and the families raced against time to pull off a fairy tale wedding in just six weeks. Hansika and her family will also address the scandal that surfaced prior to her wedding. Also, Sufi night followed by a derby match and sangeet night are said to be the highlight of her wedding.
While the makers are yet to announce the release date, Hansika Motwani shared a video for the show and wrote, "What is a shaadi without a little drama ?" Sounds exciting? It remains to see if Hansika's bachelorette trip with her girls is also a part of the show or not.
Take a look below:
Hansika and Sohael Kathuriya tied the knot in a traditional Sindhi ceremony. For D-day, Hansika wore a traditional red lehenga by Rimple and Harpreet with kundan jewellery whereas Sohael opted for an all-ivory sherwani. She new bride teamed lehenga with a red regal-looking dupatta that was layered with a handcrafted bandhej pattern.
For the unversed, Hansika confirmed her marriage with business partner Sohael Khaturiya on November 2. He proposed to her in front of the Eiffel Tower amidst candles, flowers and fireworks around.
The 'Koi…Mil Gaya' and 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom' actress began her career as a child actor in Hindi films and later went on to appear as the lead in films across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies.
