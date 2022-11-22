Hansika Motwani's Mata Ki Chowki to Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's viral pic: South Newswrap, Nov 22

The South film fraternity keeps movie buffs hooked with its daily dose of thrilling updates. November 22, Tuesday, has been a good day in the South film industry with exciting updates. From Hansika Motwani's wedding festivities beginning, NC22 pre-look to Srikanth dismissing divorce rumours, take a look at the top news headlines that took place today. Keeping you up to date with the latest happenings from the South film fraternity, we bring to you the major headlines of the day, take a look.

Hansika Motwani's wedding festivities begin with Mata Ki Chowki Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with Sohael Khaturiya on December 4, at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Today, the wedding ceremonies have begun. The first event of the wedding ceremony is Mata Ki Chowki and it is taking place at her home in Mumbai. The bride-to-be was clicked as she was heading for the puja.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's viral wedding pic Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are one of the most loved reel pairs in the Telugu film industry. And their fans never stop rooting for them and the latest fan-made pic of the duo is proof of it. A fan page of Vijay Deverakonda shared a pic of the duo that took the internet by fire. The fan-edited pic shows Vijay and Rashmika as bride and groom and simply captioned it: “ViRosh"

Srikanth reacts to divorce rumours Telugu veteran actor Srikanth Meka has been in the headlines for divorce rumours from his wife Ooha. It has been reported that an actor is getting separated from his wife due to some financial issues. Now, the Telugu actor reacted to rumours and reportedly said, "It has been reported by some cheap websites and worthless YouTube channels that I am facing severe financial troubles. They are adding that I am getting divorced from my wife. Who is creating such silly gossip?"



Jr NTR's new look Jr NTR got a new makeover and it's perfect. He defines classy with his new look in a formal suit, nerd glasses, and subtle beard. And his killer looks are not to be missed, the gaze looks intriguing and swoon-worthy. The pic is clicked by ace celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker.



Naga Chaitanya's NC22 pre look The makers of Naga Chaitanya's upcoming drama NC22 have unveiled the teaser poster from the film. The photo shows the protagonist as a police officer named A. Bhiva. His face has been covered by a group of cops surrounding him. The first look and title for the drama will be unveiled tomorrow, 23 November.