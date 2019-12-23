Hansika Motwani's romantic first look with ex Simbu in the Maha poster goes viral

The new poster of Maha featuring Hansika Motwani and STR is grabbing all the attention. Venkat Prabhu took to Twitter and shared Maha's new poster that sees Hansika and Simbu in a romantic pose.

Former lovers Hansika Motwani and Silambarasan aka Simbu are coming back together for the upcoming film, Maha. Directed by debutant filmmaker U.R.Jameel, Maha reunites Hansika and Simbu on the big screen after years. The ex-couple will be sharing the screen space in the upcoming film and the first look of them is going viral on social media. The new poster of Maha featuring Hansika and STR is grabbing all the attention. Venkat Prabhu took to Twitter and shared Maha's new poster that sees Hansika and Simbu in a romantic pose.

According to reports, STR (Silambarasan or Simbu) has an extended cameo in the film. He will be seen in the flashback portions in Maha. The ex-flames shot for a romantic number in Goa and their stunning on-sets photos had grabbed a lot of attention. After the news of them coming together went viral all over social media, Hansika Motwani took to her Twitter account and confirmed about the same. "Since the buzz is crazy and the news is leaked out way before time. Me and #STR are back in #MAHA," Hansika's tweet read.

What do you think about the new poster of Maha? Let us know in the comment section below.

Thanks @vp_offl sir https://t.co/kWrWHzjXpC — U.R.Jameel (@dir_URJameel) December 21, 2019

Since the buzz is crazy and the news is leaked out way before time. Me and #STR are back in #MAHA pic.twitter.com/98WWdOg3Bu — Hansika (@ihansika) March 6, 2019

On Bollywood front, Hansika Motwani has been away from the Hindi films after Aap Kaa Surroor (2007) and Money Hai To Honey Hai (2008). She is currently focusing on her film in South Cinema.

