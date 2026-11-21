The makers of Hanu-Man have announced a new fantasy venture titled Hanu-Man 2: The Rise of Vanaras, featuring Panja Vaisshnav Tej in the lead role. The announcement has sparked buzz, especially as Teja Sajja headlined the original film.

Hanu-Man 2: The Rise of Vanaras announced

The announcement poster offers a glimpse into the ambitious fantasy world, featuring a man rising through the clouds against a striking divine backdrop. Sharing the announcement, the production house wrote, “What began with a dream continues with an even bigger vision. Proud to take the legacy of #HanuMan forward with our next ambitious venture. Presenting #HanuMan2 – THE RISE OF VANARAS. Looking forward to this exciting collaboration with @panja_vaishnav_tej and the visionary @vi_anand as we set out to create something truly spectacular. More updates soon.”

The announcement comes amid reports of a fallout between Hanu-Man producer K Niranjan Reddy and director Prasanth Varma. While the latter has joined hands with Mythri Movie Makers to develop Jai Hanuman, featuring Rishab Shetty, Niranjan Reddy is moving ahead with a separate project. The latest announcement has consequently raised questions about whether Panja Vaisshnav Tej's film is connected to the original franchise and if Teja Sajja has been replaced. However, the makers have not clarified about their relation with Jai Hanuman.

Vi Anand to helm Panja Vaisshnav Tej starrer

Written and directed by Vi Anand, the film will be produced by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy under the Primeshow Entertainment banner. With Panja Vaisshnav Tej leading the project, the makers are aiming for a grand cinematic experience.

Hanu-Man 2: The Rise of Vanaras will release in five languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Further details about the storyline, supporting cast and release date are awaited.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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