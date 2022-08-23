HANU-MAN Birthday Special Poster: Teja Sajja nails the desi avatar as he rides a bullock cart

The promising young talent Teja Sajja has turned 28 today and commemorating his special day, the makers of his upcoming supernatural drama, HANU-MAN have unveiled a new character poster from the film. He dons a desi avatar in the picture as he rides a bullock cart. The actor can be seen wearing a printed shirt with a towel wrapped around his head in the still. His dazzling and innocent smile is a cherry on the top of the cake.

Donning a beard and long hair, Teja Sajja will be seen as a superhero with special powers in the movie. Made under the direction of Prashanth Varma, Amritha Aiyer is the leading lady of HANU-MAN, while Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai will also do key roles in the flick. Well-known production house Primeshow Entertainment is financing the movie on a massive scale, with some top-grade technicians as part of the team.

K Niranjan Reddy is producing the movie, and Smt Chaitanya is presenting it. Additionally, Asrin Reddy is the executive producer of the flick which has Venkat Kumar Jetty as the Line Producer. Dasaradhi Shivendra has looked after the cinematography, and the editing has been jointly performed by Srikanth Patnaik R and S.B. Raju Talari. Four music directors comprising Anudeep Dev, Hari Gowra, Jay Krish, and Krishna Saurabh have rendered the tracks for the film.

For those who do not know, HANU-MAN is going to be the first Telugu superhero drama. This pan-India film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.