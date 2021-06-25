  1. Home
Audience is eagerly looking forward to what's next in store for them. Actor Sundeep Kishan also took to Twitter and wished good luck to the team of Hanu-Man.
14772 reads Mumbai Updated: June 25, 2021 10:21 pm
Prasanth Varma, Teja Sajja's superhero film Hanu Man launched Hanu Man: Prasanth Varma, Teja Sajja's superhero film launched with formal puja ceremony; SEE PHOTOS
The Indian filmmaker Prasanth Varma, who is just three films old in Tollywood, is now introducing a new genre to Telugu audiences. After creating a sensation with the first Telugu zombie film Zombie Reddy, Prasanth Varma has started working on the first superhero film in Telugu. Titled 'Hanu-Man!', it's the first original Indian superhero film with young hero Teja Sajja. Hanu-Man has been launched today in Hyderabad with a formal puja ceremony. Gemini Kiran switched on the camera, while C Kalyan sounded the clapboard and Shiva Shakti Datta did the honorary direction for the first shot. The regular shoot of the movie will commence next month.

One can see, Teja Sajja with long hair, Van Dyke style moustache and beard looks suave in the picture during the muhurtham ceremony. K Niranjan Reddy will produce the movie, while Smt Chaitanya presents it. Asrin Reddy is the executive producer, Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer while Kushal Reddy is the associate producer. Dasaradhi Shivendra will handle the cinematography. Audience is eagerly looking forward to what's next in store for them. Actor Sundeep Kishan also took to Twitter and wished good luck to the team of Hanu-Man. 

Hanu-Man is said to be one of the craziest projects for many reasons. Prasanth Varma has been making innovative and concept-based movies every time. Teja, Prasanth Varma are collaborating for the second time after Zombie Reddy, while Prime show Entertainment will be producing this film to be high on VFX on a grand scale. Big stars and top-grade technicians will be associating for it. 

Also Read: Flashback Friday: When Kalidas Jayaram bonded and was impressed with Disha Patani's singing; WATCH 

