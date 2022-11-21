Hanu-Man Teaser: Teja Sajja's superhero film on Hanuman is magnificent with top-notch visuals, music
Director Prashant Varma and Teja Sajja's superhero film based on Lord Hanuman titled Hanu-Man was unveiled and it looks magnificent. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.
Director Prashant Varma announced the first original superhero movie in Telugu titled Hanu-Man. Teja Sajja, who previously worked with the director for Zombie Reddy, is the main lead yet again for Hanu Man. The film, which has been shooting since last year, has finally announced a big update. Today, the teaser of Hanuman was unveiled and it looks magnificent.
The teaser shows extravagant scenic views and Sanskrit dialogues with top-notch background music. Teja Sajja makes an entry as an underdog, who fights evil as Lord Hanuman. From his get-up to his body language to his action, everything is just spectacular. The last visuals of Lord Hanuma performing Tapas and chanting Ram will blow our minds. The teaser has set sky-high expectations for the movie.
Sharing the teaser, the director also wrote, "The Ancients Shall Rise Again Taking you all into a whole new surreal world of #HanuMan#HanuManTeaser OUT NOW -" The teaser poster is all amazing showcasing Teja Hanumanthudu holding the powerful 'Gadha' of Lord Hanuman with the background of giant sculpture of the God.
Watch Teja Sajja's Hanu-Man teaser here:
This superhero outing also stars Teja Sajja as Hanumanthu, Amritha Aiyer as Meenakshi, Satish Kumar, and Raj Deepak Shetty. Helmed by Prasanth Varma, the film is set in a fictional universe named Anjanadri and is said to be high on visual effects. Bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy under the banner of Primeshow Entertainment, Chaitanya is presenting the project. Moving to the technical crew, Shivendra is the cinematographer, Srikanth Patnaik R is the editor, and Anudeep Dev, Hari Gora, Jay Krish, and Krishna Sourabh are the music composers for Hanu Man.
Hanu-Man is made on a pan-Indian scale and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. Hanu-Man is presently in the post-production stages and the makers will soon announce the release date.
