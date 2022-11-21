Hanu-Man Teaser: Teja Sajja's superhero film on Hanuman is magnificent with top-notch visuals, music

Director Prashant Varma announced the first original superhero movie in Telugu titled Hanu-Man. Teja Sajja, who previously worked with the director for Zombie Reddy, is the main lead yet again for Hanu Man. The film, which has been shooting since last year, has finally announced a big update. Today, the teaser of Hanuman was unveiled and it looks magnificent.

The teaser shows extravagant scenic views and Sanskrit dialogues with top-notch background music. Teja Sajja makes an entry as an underdog, who fights evil as Lord Hanuman. From his get-up to his body language to his action, everything is just spectacular. The last visuals of Lord Hanuma performing Tapas and chanting Ram will blow our minds. The teaser has set sky-high expectations for the movie.