Hanu Man: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar poses as an enraged bride in the first look of Prasanth Varma’s next

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s first look from Prasanth Varma’s Hanu Man is here on her birthday. The actress can be seen in a special avatar in this superhero flick. Dressed as a South Indian bride in a pattu saree, she can be seen fighting the goons with the coconut palm in her hand. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will essay the role of Anjamma in the film.

The first look poster was unveiled by Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep. Sharing the look on Twitter, he wrote, ''Best wishes to the entire team. Introducing the Mighty ''Makkal Selvi'' as the braveheart #Anjamma from the World of Anjanadri. Advance HBD @varusarath5-Team #HanuMan HANUMAN A @PrasanthVarma Film.''

This superhero outing also stars Teja Sajja as Hanumanthu, Amritha Aiyer as Meenakshi, Satish Kumar, and Raj Deepak Shetty. Helmed by Prasanth Varma, the film is set in a fictional universe named Anjanadri and is said to be high on visual effects. Bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy under the banner of Primeshow Entertainment, Chaitanya is presenting the project. Moving to the technical crew, Shivendra is the cinematographer, Srikanth Patnaik R is the editor, and Anudeep Dev, Hari Gora, Jay Krish, and Krishna Sourabh are the music composers for Hanu Man.

In the meantime, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will also play a pivotal role in Sundeep Kishan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Michael. The details about her character in the movie are still under wrap but it is speculated that the actress will play a crucial part of the movie. Filmmaker Ranjit Jeyakodi is directing this Pan India film.

