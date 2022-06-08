HANU-MAN: Vinay Rai's fierce avatar as supervillain Michael to give all the bad boys a run for their money

Rana Daggubati unveiled Vinay Rai's ferocious avatar as the 'Man of Doom' Michael from Prasanth Varma's directorial HANU-MAN. Donning a custom-made long suit, Vinay Rai can be seen walking in front of a temple, along with his army of men, who possess the ability to carry heavy machine guns. They are all under the surveillance of robotic bats.

This gut-wrenching look with a specially designed gas mask and pirate eye patch meets Hollywood standards. What Joker is to Batman and Lex Luthor is to Superman, just like that Michael is the supervillain placed again Hanu-Man.

Check out the first look poster below:

The talented young artist Teja Sajja has joined forces with director Prasanth Varma for the first Pan-Indian superhero film. Bankrolled by K Niranjan Reddy under the production house of Prime show Entertainment, Amritha Aiyer is the female lead opposite Teja Sajja in the drama. Meanwhile, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has also been roped in for a crucial role in the superhero flick.

Smt Chaitanya is presenting the drama in which the camera has been cranked by the cinematographer Dasaradhi Shivendra. Four new-age composers Anudeep Dev, Hari Gowra, Jay Krish and Krishna Saurabh have provided the soundtracks for the film. Asrin Reddy is the executive producer for the movie, while Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer.

In September last year, Dulquer Salmaan unveiled the electrifying first glimpse of Teja Sajja as Hanu-Man. The actor was shown hunting a deer with his sling. Hanu-Man is the first Tollywood superhero film and also marks the second collaboration between Teja Sajja and Prasanth Varma after the 2021 flick Zombie Reddy.

The shoot of the project is currently in the last leg and this pan-India film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Other than this, the makers have also dropped the first look of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Anjamma from the movie.

