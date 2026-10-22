HanuMan actor Teja Sajja to get married to a US based woman in December 2026? Here’s what we know

HanuMan actor Teja Sajja is reportedly set to tie the knot with a woman based in the United States in December 2026. In a recent conversation, the actor confirmed his plans to get married and revealed that his soon-to-be wife has no connections to the film industry.

Teja Sajja to marry a US-based woman in December 2026?

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In a conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Teja Sajja opened up about his fiancée and explained why he appreciates her life away from the limelight.

“She was raised in the USA and is totally unaware of the limelight and I liked that the most and wish to continue to keep it that way. Her family has no connections with films, they are into the tech industry, she works with her father,” the actor said.

Teja also revealed that the couple is planning an intimate wedding attended only by close family members and friends. Their engagement is expected to take place in November, followed by the wedding in December 2026.

Speaking about his preference for a private celebration, the actor said, “I have always kept my personal life totally private and would do the same with the wedding as well. It will be an intimate wedding with just family and close friends.”

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The wedding is reportedly planned to take place in Rajasthan, with close family members and friends in attendance. Following the ceremony, Teja is expected to host a reception in Hyderabad, which may see several prominent actors and members of the Telugu film industry joining the celebrations.

Teja Sajja’s work front

Teja Sajja recently made his debut as a show host with The Traitors Telugu , which streams on Prime Video. The reality show brings together 20 contestants from different walks of life for a game centred on alliances, deception and betrayal.

Following the release of Mirai in 2025, the actor is set to headline Zombie Reddy NXT LVL , a sequel to his horror-comedy film Zombie Reddy. Directed by Suparn S. Varma, the upcoming film also features Kannada star Upendra and Shanaya Kapoor in key roles.

The first instalment, Zombie Reddy, was directed by Prasanth Varma, who later helmed the blockbuster HanuMan. The film also starred Anandhi, Daksha Nagarkar, Kireeti Damaraju, RJ Hemanth, Getup Srinu and Lahari Shari, among others.

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