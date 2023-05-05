HanuMan Big Announcement: Teja Sajja, Prashanth Varma's superhero film's release postponed

HanuMan, the upcoming pan-Indian superhero film starring Teja Sajja has been the talk of the town ever since its first teaser release. The teaser shows how Teja Sajja gets the power of Lord Hanuman through a celestial gem. Knowing there is immense pressure to give their best, the makers of HanuMan have decided to delay the release.

The makers of HanuMan have posted an official statement saying they will announce a new release date soon. "From heart to heart, we can't wait for you to experience HanuMan on the big screens," read a part of their statement. RKD Studios will present the Hindi version. HANU-MAN will have 'Pan World' release in several languages including Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese and Japanese.

HanuMan release postponed

For the unversed, HanuMan is set up in an imaginary place called 'Anjanadri'. The story of the film goes like this, the protagonist, played by Teja Sajja gets the powers of Lord Hanuman and fights for Anjanadri.

Amritha Aiyer will be seen opposite Teja Sajja in the movie, where Vinay Rai will be seen as the antagonist and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the key role.

HanuMan was earlier set to release on May 12.

Directed by Prashanth Varma, the superhero film is backed by K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment.

The cinematography for this magnum opus is by Shivendra, wherein the music is scored by the talented trio Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev and Krishna Saurabh. Srinagendhra Tangala is the production designer.

HanuMan teaser

ALSO READ: Netizens compare Prabhas' Adipurush with Hanu-Man teaser, flood Twitter with hilarious memes