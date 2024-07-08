HanuMan director Prasanth Varma’s cryptic post targets Ranveer Singh after his exit from Rakshas project?

After the monumental success of HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja, its director, Prasanth Varma, became one of the most sought-after filmmakers in Indian cinema. Soon, Prasanth announced Jai HanuMan, a sequel to HanuMan, and another project starring Ranveer Singh, titled Rakshas.

While everything was going on track, Ranveer Singh unexpectedly backed out of the movie. As per the reports, the actor opted out of this project at the final moment because of creative differences.

Just when both had moved off to their respective ventures, Prasanth Varma's cryptic post on X today left fans thinking that he targeted Ranveer Singh.

Prasanth Varma shared on X today, “One day you realise every rejection was a blessing in disguise! :)”

Did Varma indicate if he has found a better replacement or if he’s completely moving on from Rakshas and focusing on his other projects?

Here’s how fans are reacting to Varma’s cryptic post

Ranveer Singh and Rakshas: Know what happened before he backed out

After the success of HanuMan, Prasanth Varma was about to start shooting another movie. However, Ranveer Singh showed immense interest in Rakshas, which made Prasanth change his mind. There were rumors that this project would be based on mythological elements, also with a negative shade for Ranveer's character.

More than that, the actor and his team reached Hyderabad for the discussion and spent hours doing a photo shoot for the project.

This made Prasanth Varma decide to take up Rakshas first. There were reports that Prasanth's team began shooting with Ranveer Singh and had completed a three-day shoot. Now, with Prasanth's latest tweet, speculation might start all over again.

Work Upfront for Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh was last seen on the big screen in the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, alongside Alia Bhatt. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

There had been earlier reports of shelving Ranveer’s project with Farhan Akhtar, Don 3. However, according to recent reports, the filming of Don 3 will start in 2025.

Ranveer is going to be a father as his wife, Deepika Padukone, is expecting a baby in September.

