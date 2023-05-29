HanuMan director Prashanth Varma goes the Lokesh Kanagaraj way; Find out how

LCU, as we all know is all about the Lokesh Cinematic Universe and is one of the most interconnected universes for the Southern audience. After Lokesh Kangaraj, HanuMan director Prasanth Varma has announced the launch of "Cinematic Universe" on the occasion of his birthday. Prasanth is all set to bring his universe which will mostly be inspired by our Indian superheroes.

The first one in this universe to be released soon is Hanu-Man and the teaser of the same has left moviegoers pretty amazed. Hanu-Man will be the first instalment under the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) which will release in 2023. Following Hanu-Man would be Adhira which releases next year, 2024.

All about Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU)

As Prasanth announces his fantastical dream coming to life, he shares, "I have always been very inspired by the amazing superhero universe we see across thd globe. And I always wanted to do something along those lines, but with Indian roots. So we made Hanu-Man, and now as I announce PVCU, I share with all a dream to give India a universe to enjoy with amazing stories from our rich history, mythology, and culture. I hope people love it, and I shall keep entertaining them with more such stories." He has established his vision and as he explores it, many shall be rooting for him.

Interestingly, Indian Cinema is witnessing the ongoing cinematic universe trend and is going beyond boundaries with its storytelling. Many filmmakers are coming up with interesting series of stories to tell and create a universe or a spy universe. Now let's wait to know what's in store for the audience.

On that note, here’s wishing Prasanth Varma a very happy birthday!

ALSO READ: Tovino Thomas' 2018 OTT Release Date: Here's when and where you can watch the biggest blockbuster