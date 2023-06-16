'Hanuman Ji watching Adipurush': Prabhas fans scream 'Jai Shri Ram' after a monkey enters the theatre; Video

Prabhas starrer Adipurush finally hit the cinema halls today amid huge expectations. It is well known that one seat is allocated to Lord Hanuman during every screening in theatres. Well now, a video of a monkey watching the movie during the screening in a theatre is going viral on social media.

In the viral video shared by a netizen on Twitter, it shows a monkey poking his head from an orifice of the theatre auditorium and watching the movie with the background of Jai Shri Ram song in the background. The audience, who are watching the film, can be heard screaming ‘Jai Shree Ram’. The video is currently going viral on social media.

Several netizens on Twitter have shared that Lord Hanuman has showered his blessings on Adipurush.

Watch the viral video from the screening of Adipurush here:

One seat for Lord Hanuman

During a trailer event for Adipurush in Tirupati, director Om Raut requested the producers to reserve an empty seat in every theater as a tribute to Lord Hanuman. He said that Hanuman watches every play of Ramayana and this is a tribute to our belief. “The act symbolises the reverence and acknowledgment of Lord Hanuman’s spiritual presence during the showcasing of the film ‘Adipurush," he said.

Well, not just this, several videos and photos of the seat dedicated to Lord Hanuman have surfaced online from different parts of India. In the photo from the theatres, a framed photo of Lord Hanuman is seen placed on a seat with a garland.



About Adipurush

Adipurush is inspired by Ramayana, which is set around 7000 years ago. It talks about Raghav’s journey to Lanka, to rescue his wife Janaki. who is wrongfully abducted by King Lankesh. It features Prabhas as Lord Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, Devdatta Nage as Hanuman, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

The pan-Indian film has been released in Telugu and Hindi, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and other multiple Indian and International languages.

