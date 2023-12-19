HanuMan Trailer OUT: Tejja Sajja features in a new Indian superhero avatar, set to become a universe
The latest trailer of Tejja Sajja starrer HanuMan is finally out featuring an Indian superhero with powers of Hanuman from Hindu mythology. Check it out!
HanuMan, the Indian superhero film featuring Tejja Sajja, Vinay Rai, Amritha Aiyer, Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, Vennela Kishore, and many more has finally arrived.
The film which is directed by Prasanth Varma is set to become a new cinematic universe as its first installment, releasing on 12th January 2024, on the occasion of Sankranti.
Check out the official trailer of HanuMan
