Happy and lost in wild: Check out Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela's African vacation pics

Ram Charan and Upasana are one of the most sought-after couples in Tollywood. The couple loves travelling and are quite adventurous, which their travel diaries speak so. After enjoying the nature, local cuisine, and warm culture in Japan, the couple flew to Africa to spend time in the wild. A few latest pics of Ram Charan and Upsana shows from Africa show them making the most of their holiday by enjoying the wildlife and soaking up sunlight together. In the pics, Ram is seen in an olive green shirt with green pants and white shoes, whereas Upasana wore a jacket with long boats. The couple also wore hats and sunglasses to beat the heat. The couple soaked some sunlight by keeping their hats over their faces. They can also be seen posing with bright smiles and what a couple they make.

Take a look at Ram Charan and Upasana's pics from Africa here:

A glimpse of Ram Charan and Upasana's Untamed Africa experience Recently, Ram Charan shared videos and photos from his Tanzanian trip with his wife on Instagram. He Ram had also posted a short clip as he drove an open jeep in Tanzania and wrote, “Untamed Africa.”

Also Read: Meet Ram Charan, Upasana's pampered pet Rhyme; Check out their cute video as they get clicked at airport Ram Charan calls Japan 'special' Before Africa, Ram Charan was in Japan along with his wife Upasana, Jr NTR and RRR team. The couple also celebrated their Diwali in Japan and the actor also called the country very 'special'.

