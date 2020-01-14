Happy Bhogi 2020: Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Venkatesh & others celebrate the festival & send wishes to their fans
Bhogi is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival and celebrities have geared up to celebrate it in their own way. It is a festival celebrated widely in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This year, Bhogi 2020 falls on Jan 14, 2020, as per the Tamil Calendar. South celebrities like Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Varun Tej among others took to Twitter and shared pictures from their Bhogi celebrations.
Me and my cuties wishing you all a very happy bhogi!#bhogi #festivemood pic.twitter.com/i1rZklo2rd
— Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) January 14, 2020
#HappyBhogi pic.twitter.com/NZDyr9b7uK
— Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) January 14, 2020
మీకు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు భోగి మరియు సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing you all a very happy #Bhogi and #Sankranthi
— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 14, 2020
On Happy Bhogi Sankranti, people welcome the blessings of Lord Indra for an amazing agricultural year ahead. As we see in Venkatesh Daggubati's twitter post, Bhogi celebrations is about the traditional bonfire popularly known as Bhogimantalu.
The Pongal festival begins on the day called Bhogi Pongal, and it marks the last day of the Tamil month Marghazi. On this day people discard old belongings and celebrate new possessions.
