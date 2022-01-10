Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rajesh: Vijay Sethupathi sends wishes to his Ka Pae Ranasingam co-star

Vijay Sethupathi wished his Ka Pae Ranasingam co-star Aishwarya Rajesh on her birthday. He shared a sizzling picture of the birthday girl along with the caption, “Happy birthday @aishwaryarajessh #HBDAishwaryaRajesh”. Aishwarya Rajesh’s social media handle is flooded with wishes from loved ones and fans.

The two shared screen space in P. Virumaandi directorial debut film Ka Pae Ranasingam. The film released on 9 October 2020 received positive reviews from the audiences and critics specifically praised Aishwarya Rajesh's performance. The pair has also worked together in moves like Rummy, Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, Dharma Durai, Idam Porul Eval and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. The duo has a long working relationship and their onscreen chemistry has boosted the success of many entertainment projects.

Check out the post below:

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi has two prominent projects lined up for release in 2022. First, the actor will be a part of romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Penned and helmed by director Vignesh Shivan, the project stars Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead. The actor will also star in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming action venture titled Vikram. T he film enjoys ensemble cast including Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil along with others.

In the meantime, Aishwarya Rajesh also has some crucial projects in her kitty for 2022. One of these is Kinslin directorial venture Driver Jamuna. The film is likely to hit the silver screens on April 2022. Aishwarya Rajesh will be essaying the role of a cab driver in Driver Jamun.