Happy Birthday Ajith: 5 best performances of Thala that cannot be missed

As Thala Ajith turns 50 today, let us take a look at all the unmissable films of the actor and see some of the best moments.

Anyone in Tamil Nadu will automatically get reminded of Ajith Kumar’s swag when we hear the word 'Thala'. He is someone who works hard, as he is one of the very few actors to have made it big in the entertainment industry without having a film background. Thala made his acting debut in 1990 with the film En Veedu En Kanavar, where he played the role of a school student. However, the film that gave him a huge breakthrough was Selva’s Amaravathi which came in 1993. Today, as he turns 50, let us take a look at all the unmissable films of the actor and see some of the best moments.

1. Vaalee:

Directed by SJ Suryah, Vaalee released in the year 1999 and it proved to the world that Ajith is here to stay. The film had Ajith in dual roles one of which was that of a ruthless antagonist. Ajith played a dumb and mute businessman, who has a brother with a cool-headed attitude. Ajith’s role as the main antagonist was one of the reasons for the film's stupendous success. Not to forget Simran’s role as a victim of abuse.

2. Kandukondain Kandukondain:

Directed by Rajiv Menon, Kandukondain Kandukondain had an ensemble of star cast including , , Ajith, Mammootty, Abbas and Srividya. The film was reportedly inspired by Jane Austen’s novel Sense and Sensibility. It had Ajith playing an aspiring filmmaker who is a hopeless romantic. Tabu played Ajith’s girlfriend in the film who believed in practical life decisions. It would not be an understatement to call the film a milestone of Kollywood.

3. Mankatha:

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Mankatha had an ensemble of star cast including Thala Ajith, Trisha Krishnan, Rai Laxmi, Arjun, Premgi Amaren, Vaibhav, Mahat Raghavendra among the others. The film is a running and chasing drama which had Ajith playing a cold-hearted negative role. He was seen as a cop who would break all the rules for his financial gain. On several occasions, the makers have hinted at a sequel for the film.

4. Viswasam

The Thala and Siruthai Siva’s blockbuster combo broke many box office records on the year of its release. The mere presence of Thala Ajith in the film was something that made his fans bring down the roof in the theatres. His Madurai-accented Tamil and the swaggy mustache-twirling style in the film were huge highlights which made fans go gaga. Ajith played the role of Thooku Durai, a rural family man who protects his ex wife played by Nayanthara and their child family from their enemies.

5. Billa

Billa is yet another film that had Ajith playing a negative role. He played dual roles in the film as an international gangster and a carefree guy. It is a remake of Rajinikanth’s film of the same name. The film was about a youth Velu who lands in a situation after a cop kills Billa, the gangster. As Velu is Billa’s look-alike and he lands in trouble after a cop dies and he gets framed for the murder.

