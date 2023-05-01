Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar: Actor's AK62 titled VidaaMuyarchi, Magiz Thirumeni to direct

The big and much-awaited announcement of Ajith Kumar's AK62 has been announced. On the occasion of the actor's birthday, it has been announced that he is teaming up with director Magiz Thirumeni for his next. The film is titled VidaaMuyarchi. Anirudh Ravichandren is the music composer.

The title poster has also been unveiled and it's going viral on social media. In the poster, the title can be seen written over a circular maze. "Efforts Never Fail" was mentioned as the tagline of Ajith's upcoming film. The title VidaaMuyarchi means determination in Tamil.

Today, the makers of the film, Lyca Productions, made Thala fans super happy and excited with the big announcement as they have been waiting with bated breath for months. Sharing the film's title, they wrote, "Wishing the man of Persistence, Passion and Hard work. Our dearest #AjithKumar sir a Happy B'day! It’s time for Celebration now...! Our next film with Mr. #AK is titled #VidaaMuyarchi "EFFORTS NEVER FAIL and will be directed by the cult film-maker #MagizhThirumeni."

About VidaaMuyarchi

VidaaMuyarchi is said to be an action film. The cast of the film is yet to be announced. Along with Anirudh as the music composer, Nirav Shah is the cinematographer and Gopi Prasaanna will look after the design team. More details about the plot, cast, and crew will be announced in the coming days.

Vignesh Shivan replaced by Magiz Thirumeni for AK62

For the unversed, Ajith Kumar's AK62 was announced with Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. However, the film didn't materialize as the producers were not happy with the script. Thereafter, he was replaced by Magiz Thirumeni as AK62 director. The rumours about this have been in the headlines since many months.

Vignesh Shivan revealed that he got out of the project as the producers didn't like the second half of the script. He also shared that Ajith Kumar has not asked him to opt out of the film. After AK62, there are chances the actor will get to Vignesh Shivan's film. However, nothing is officially confirmed.

