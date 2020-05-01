X
Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar: Dhanush, Kajal Aggarwal send wishes; Khushbu Sundar calls him 'My George Clooney'

Ajith Kumar celebrates his 49th birthday today and Dhanush, Jiiva, Kajal Aggarwal, Nidhhi Agerwal, Khushbu Sundar among others took to Twitter and sent their best wishes to the Viswasam star.
Kollywood star Ajith Kumar, who is fondly called as Thala celebrates his 49th birthday today, May 1 and fans have been showering him with wishes on social media. As its lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, fans of the actor are making sure to celebrate Thala Ajith's birthday on social media. Usually, Ajith's loyal followers plan several events across Tamil Nadu, however, this time, the celebrations have been kept only till social media. Apparently, Ajith also requested his team to spread the word that he would not like to celebrate his birthday due to the tension across the nation. He asked his fans to stay home and follow the lockdown. 

Meanwhile, celebrities from the Kollywood film industry are also sending their love and best wishes to the actor on his special day. Dhanush, actor Jiiva, Kajal Aggarwal, Nidhhi Agerwal, Khushbu Sundar among others took to Twitter and sent their best wishes to the Viswasam star. Dhanush took to Twitter and wrote, "Happy birthday Ajith sir." Kajal Aggarwal also wished Thala Ajith a fabulous birthday. 

Khushbu Sundar calls Ajith her Goerge Clooney as she shares a throwback picture with him. She tweets, "Happy birthday my #GoergeClooney Wishing you happiness, good health and wealth, today and forever!!! #HappyBirthdayAjith.&qu

On the work front, Thala Ajith’s next film Valimai creating a huge buzz among the moviegoers.  Yami Gautam, Ileana D'Cruz and Huma Qureshi will reportedly be seen as female leads. The film, being produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by H Vinodh is the talk of the town since its inception. The first look of the film will be out after things get back to normal. 

Credits :Twitter

