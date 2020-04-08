Happy Birthday Akhil Akkineni: Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal & others shower him with wishes & love

Not only fans, but even celebrities from the film industry have been sending birthday wishes to Akhil. Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal among other South celebs wished the youngest member of Akkineni family.

Tollywood star Akhil Akkineni turns a year older today and fans have been showering him with wonderful wishes on social media. Not only fans, but even celebrities from the film industry have been sending birthday wishes to Akhil. Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal among other South celebs wished the youngest member of Akkineni family on his birthday. Kajal took to social media and sent her birthday wishes for Akhil. She wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday @AkhilAkkineni8 !! Much love and best wishes always."

Megastar Chiranjeevi shared a throwback picture of Akhil with Nagarjuna and wrote, "Happy Birthday Akhil @AkhilAkkineni8 Charan..just like son. Most eligible bachelor and most loved kid. Have a great year ahead. #8thApril."

Allu Arjun, who also celebrates his birthday today with Akhil tweeted, "Many many happy returns of the day @AkhilAkkineni8. Hope you have a lovely day ! See you soon post all this ."

Wishing you a very happy birthday @AkhilAkkineni8 !! Much love and best wishes always — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 8, 2020

Happy Birthday Akhil @AkhilAkkineni8 Charan just like son. Most eligible bachelor and most loved kid. Have a great year ahead. #8thApril pic.twitter.com/yC0HxPENQA — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 8, 2020

Many many happy returns of the day @AkhilAkkineni8 . Hope you have a lovely day ! See you soon post all this . — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2020

Akhil pursued acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute before making his debut in films.He made his acting debut with a cameo in Manam (2014). His first film as a lead actor was Akhil, which released in 2015.

On the work front, Akhil will be seen next in Most Eligible Bachelor opposite Pooja Hegde. Most Eligible Bachelor is backed by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under the banner called G2A. Helmed by Bommarilu Bhaskar, the music direction for the film is done by Gopi Sundar.

