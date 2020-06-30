  1. Home
Happy Birthday Allari Naresh: Vijay Deverakonda RELEASES Naandhi’s teaser; Mahesh Babu showers him with wishes

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu and Vijay Deverakonda took to the microblogging website and wished Allari Naresh on his birthday.
7747 reads Mumbai
Happy Birthday Allari Naresh Vijay Deverakonda RELEASES Naandhi's teaser; Mahesh Babu showers him with wishes
On the birthday of Tollywood star Allari Naresh, Twitter was flooded with wishes from the fans of the actor and celebrities. Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu took to the microblogging website and wished the actor a successful life. He wrote, “Happy birthday @allarinaresh !! Have a great one. Wishing you much success, happiness and fulfilment ahead!” Tollywood’s sensational actor Vijay Deverakonds, on the other hand, wished him a happy birthday and released the teaser of his upcoming film Naandhi.

He wrote on Twitter, “Very happy to share this teaser with the world. Wishing my best to the entire team. Looks fantastic @allarinaresh Anna Happy birthday Anna” As soon as the teaser was released, it took the internet by storm with fans and followers sharing it across all social media platforms.  Directed by debutant Vijay Kanakamedala, the teaser looks intruding and Allari looks convincing as an undertrial prisoner. It is anticipated that the film will speak about police brutality.

Check out the tweets of Mahesh Babu and Vijay Deverakonda here:

Sharing the teaser on his Twitter space, Allari Naresh wrote, “Allari Naresh took to Twitter to reveal the teaser and wrote, "For years you all have surprised me with me your undying love and faith, so this birthday I have decided to surprise you all instead. This is for you my fans #Naandhi #Teaser #Naresh57 (sic)." While Allari Naresh is known for playing comic roles in his films, this teaser, which shows the actor in a new avatar, has come as a sweet surprise to his fans.

