Happy Birthday Allu Arha: Allu Arjun's daughter is a star in the making and this BTS video is proof

Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is born to be a rockstar. At the age of 5, she is making her acting debut with Samantha starrer Shaakuntalam. Every picture and video of her on social media will make you say go 'aww'. Today, as Allu Arha celebrates her birthday, the makers of Shaakuntalam have shared a BTS video from the sets that proves she is a star in the making.

One can see in the video, Arha, like any matured actor, getting ready for her role as Prince Bharata inside Allu Arjun's classic vanity. Allu Arjun and Sneha's daughter is the internet's favourite child and she is winning hearts by being her adorable best. She is a star in her own right!

Take a look:

Also Read: Allu Arjun loves his little one Arha & his Insta Vs Reality pic showering birthday love on her is too cute

Allu Arjun and Sneha's second child was born on November 21, 2016. While the little munchkin is set to make her big-screen debut soon, the 5-year-old kid was already seen in a song called Anjali Anjali, a recreated iconic song from Mani Ratnam's Anjali.

Meanwhile, wishing his daughter on birthday, the Pushpa actor wrote, "Happy Birthday my Princess. I love sooo muchhh na chinna baby. May this year be filled with lots n lots of colouring, drawing & travelling."