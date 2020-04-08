Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: 5 times the stylish star PROVED that no one can carry black outfits the way he does

Besides being an amazing actor, Allu Arjun is known for his style statements. Called as the stylish star of the Telugu film industry, the birthday boy never fails to grab our attention with his classic fashion choices.

Tollywood's stylish star Allu Arjun turns a year older today, April 8 and fans have been showering him with wishes and love on social media. This birthday is super special as his first film of 2020, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was a huge hit at the box office. Now, on his birthday today, the actor has treated his fans with the first look of AA20. Bunny has marked his birthday today with one of the most ambitious announcements of his career titled, PUSHPA. This is his third collaboration with filmmaker Sukumar after successful hits and acclaimed films like Arya and Arya 2. Pushpa will star Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.

Interestingly, PUSHPA will get a Pan India release and will be out in 5 languages- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Well, Bunny has earned a massive fan following over the years with his powerful onscreen presence. His birthday has taken social media by storm with fans making it sure to make it the top trend of the day. He has earned loyal fans not only in Indian but across the country. Besides being an amazing actor, Allu Arjun is known for his style statements. Called as the stylish star of the Telugu film industry, the Arya actor never fails to grab our attention with his classic fashion choices.

Be it at the airport, parties, festivals or promotional events, the Tollywood actor has never failed to grab our attention and especially, his looks in all-black. His love for black is evident and today on his birthday, we bring our top 5 favourite looks of Allu Arjun killing it in the classic colour.

1. Check out his top looks in black and let us know your favourite in the comment section below!

2. Nobody better than him can carry a very balanced and refined sense of style, and especially with just one colour.

3. A perfect classic ensemble and look at his style, he is literally killing it!

4. Here's the dashing star in a black embroidered kurta paired with the off-white bottom by Abu Sandeep paired with Christian Louboutin.

5. Bunny clearly has some major don'ts and he follows when it comes to wearing colours. Here him killing it yet again in a simple black sweatshirt at the airport.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor's stylist in an exclusive interview to Pinkvilla revealed that Bunny love black and makes sure to have that one touch of it to his every outfit. Stylist Harmann Kaur said, "Arjun is very specific, he knows what he wants and when he knows what he wants, he definitely knows what he doesn't want. I have cracked that thing for him. He has a very specific colour palette.

In the last few years, if you have observed, Allu Arjun has not worn anything other than black. It was a bit challenging because how much will you with the black suit. You can add a little twist here and there or get it customised and he loves personalised stuff. What he wouldn't do is definitely any random colour...black is his one top favourite colour. Give him anything black, he will like it. If there is no amazing black option, then we go with white."

Here's wishing Allu Arjun a very Happy Birthday!

