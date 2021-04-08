  1. Home
Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Rashmika and others shower him with love

Many other celebs like Ravi Teja, Rakul Preet Singh, Raashi Khanna, Sundeep Kishan have penned birthday notes for Allu Arjun on Twitter.
6401 reads Mumbai Updated: April 8, 2021 11:57 am
Allu Arjun celebrates his 38th birthday today, April 8 and fans from all the quarters of the country are showering him with best wishes. Arjun's close friends from the film industry are also sending him lots of happiness and love. His Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-star Pooja Hegde shared a lovely throwback selfie of them and penned a heartfelt birthday note that read, "Happy Birthday to the extremely stylish @alluarjun!! Here’s to many more parties on chartered flights and blockbuster hits together...Hope this year brings you all that your heart desires. Eat lots of cake." 

Megastar Chiranjeevi also took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on Allu Arjun's first look from Pushpa. Wishing Bunny a very happy birthday, the Sye Raa star wrote, "I saw the teaser. Very realistic as well as rustic. Happy Birthday My Dear Bunny!." Many other celebs like Ravi Teja, Rakul Preet Singh, Raashi Khanna, Sundeep Kishan, Sushanth, Sai Dharam Tej and many others have penned birthday notes for Allu Arjun on Twitter. 

Take a look: 

Kajal Aggarwal shared a throwback photo with Bunny from the sets and wished him a fabulous year ahead. 

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is enjoying a massive response to his upcoming film Pushpa teaser. Directed by Sukumar, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role while Fahadh Faasil plays the antagonist. Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, and Sunil are a part of the film in the supporting roles.

The pan-India film is slated to release on the 13th of August, 2021. 

