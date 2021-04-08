Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Rashmika and others shower him with love

Many other celebs like Ravi Teja, Rakul Preet Singh, Raashi Khanna, Sundeep Kishan have penned birthday notes for Allu Arjun on Twitter.

Allu Arjun celebrates his 38th birthday today, April 8 and fans from all the quarters of the country are showering him with best wishes. Arjun's close friends from the film industry are also sending him lots of happiness and love. His Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-star Pooja Hegde shared a lovely throwback selfie of them and penned a heartfelt birthday note that read, "Happy Birthday to the extremely stylish @alluarjun!! Here’s to many more parties on chartered flights and blockbuster hits together...Hope this year brings you all that your heart desires. Eat lots of cake."

Megastar Chiranjeevi also took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on Allu Arjun's first look from Pushpa. Wishing Bunny a very happy birthday, the Sye Raa star wrote, "I saw the teaser. Very realistic as well as rustic. Happy Birthday My Dear Bunny!." Many other celebs like Ravi Teja, Rakul Preet Singh, Raashi Khanna, Sundeep Kishan, Sushanth, Sai Dharam Tej and many others have penned birthday notes for Allu Arjun on Twitter.

Wishing a happy happy birthday to our ICON STAR @alluarjun garu ..Many Many Happy Returns of the day Sir ..#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/fQcSHAEK8O — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) April 8, 2021

Wish you be blessed with all that you desire and more! Can’t wait for #pushpa — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) April 8, 2021

A very happy birthday @alluarjun brother ,, have a great one . @aryasukku good luck to the entire team of #Pushpa #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/bf059lki8G — Kabir Duhan Singh (@Kabirduhansingh) April 8, 2021

Please keep inspiring @aryasukku sir https://t.co/6weymUusYV — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) April 8, 2021

What an Unimaginable Transformation ! Keep Rockin as always wit ur Mindblowing performances Bunny Boyy #HBDAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/LjddKbSSG6 — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) April 8, 2021

Happy Birthday to the extremely stylish @alluarjun!! Here’s to many more parties on chartered flights and blockbuster hits together Hope this year brings you all that your heart desires. ☺️ Eat lots of cake pic.twitter.com/7f4yKMlszy — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 8, 2021

Happy birthday @alluarjun! Wishing you all the good luck, happiness and success. #Pushpa teaser looks intense. Looking forward — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) April 8, 2021

You are an absolute fire on screen. https://t.co/0Y81vTJBp8 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 7, 2021

Wishing you all the best #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun https://t.co/iNaeKJYUTy pic.twitter.com/xR4cwLc5rC — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 7, 2021

Happppy happppy bdayyyy my fav @alluarjun wishing you the best of everything! Keep shining keep rocking — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 8, 2021

Kajal Aggarwal shared a throwback photo with Bunny from the sets and wished him a fabulous year ahead.

Happiest birthday bugsy! Have a fabulous day and year ahead @alluarjun #HBDAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/pdleSvlGmk — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is enjoying a massive response to his upcoming film Pushpa teaser. Directed by Sukumar, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role while Fahadh Faasil plays the antagonist. Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, and Sunil are a part of the film in the supporting roles.

The pan-India film is slated to release on the 13th of August, 2021.

