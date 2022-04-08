Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Samantha, Rashmika Mandanna, Chiranjeevi & more wish the Pushpa star

Allu Arjun has turned 40 today. The fans of our Pushpa star have been posting birthday wishes for the actor. Aside from this, many celebrities from across industries have also sent best wishes to Allu Arjun on his birthday. His Pushpa co-star, Rashmika Mandanna wrote on the photo-sharing app, “HAPPY HAPPY HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY @alluarjunonline sir...The world loves you already but I hope with this one people from every corner of the world loves you as we in India love you. You are truly a blessing to all of us. Sending you love and hugs sir.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media and penned, “Happy Birthday you terrific person @alluarjunonline. Glad to have your incredible journey. You inspire me and that’s something I hold very dear to me. So thank you and wishing you the biggest 40th.” Meanwhile, Megastar Chiranjeevi tweeted, “Happy Birthday Bunny @alluarjun Your hard work & focus gives you success. Party hard & make this landmark birthday memorable”. Also, Rakul Preet Singh wrote on Instagram, “My forever Favvv! Keep lighting up the screens the way you do bunny! Lots of love always!” His Pushpa maker dropped some BTS photos from the flick and wishes the actor with the following words, “Happy birthday Pushpa Raj ! @alluarjunonline.” Sai Dharam Tej also posted on the micro-blogging site, “Happy Birthday Bunny @alluarjun You have grown from a loving son to an adorable father, From An Actor to A Star over the years. Wish you deliver many more stellar performances, earn more Love, Success & Keep Inspiring many more around. #HBDAlluArjun.” Hansika Motwani posted, “Happy Birthday bunny. Have the best year. Keep shinning @alluarjunonline.” Numerous others also penned wishes for the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor on his special day.

Professionally, the star is also expanding his horizons constantly and has many interesting projects in the pipeline for the near future.

