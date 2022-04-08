Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: The star who made the world dance to his tunes with Ala Vaikunthapurramloo & Pushpa

Allu Arjun, the pan-Indian actor, who is fondly called a Stylish Star and Icon Staar needs no introduction. Or maybe he has got a new title-post his blockbuster pan Indian film Pushpa and it is Pushpa Raj. Every second person in this world is gaga over Allu Arjun aka Pushpa Raj, the magic he does with his every character is amazing. He is one such actor, who has proved his mettle all over the world by doing regional movies, and his last two blockbuster movies Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Pushpa: The Rise are proof of it.

First, let's begin with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, this romantic action family entertainer was a Telugu movie, which didn't have any pan-Indian tag to it yet made a huge impact on North audiences. The film not only entered the Rs. 200 crore club but also smashed many records on the way. Irrespective of the language barrier, the blockbuster hit film and chartbusters were hugely loved by audiences all over the world. Celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and cricketer David Warner have shaken a leg to hits from the movie including Butta Bomma. Post Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo release, Allu Arjun commented on its success in the Hindi belt and with Pushpa, he stood up to every expectation and showed regional movies are enough to get pan Indian level success.

Pushpa, does this movie really need anything to say? This movie is a phenomenon that made the pundits sit up and take notice, and set the standards for all future success. The film not just brought back audiences to theatres but also made them groove to every tune. Celebs and cricketers made Instagram reels as they mimicked Allu’s dialogues and dance steps from the film. It has already entered that rare club, a pan-India success.

Be it his dialogues, dance, or his perfect body, the actor made audiences hooked to the screens as Pushpa Raj. Allu Arjun's tagline dialogue- Pushpa means fire, not flower has people made audiences go gaga over. From kids, old people, and celebs to cricketers, his dance moves from songs like Srivalli, Oo Antava, and Saami Saami made the world dance to his tunes. His subtle sense of humour to his raw character left everyone starstruck about what fine talent he is the Indian cinema.

Allu Arjun's journey from a child artist to becoming the heartthrob of millions is an inspiration as it has a lot to do with sheer hard work and pure dedication. Today, as he celebrates his 40th birthday, we wish one of the best actors in Indian Cinema, Allu Arjun, a very happy birthday.

