Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Prabhas, Chiranjeevi & other South celebs wish the legendary actor
Bollywood's very own legendary star Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his birthday today. The actor turns 79 today and social media is flooded with wishes for Big B on his special day. From Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, Rashmika Mandanna to many other south celebs have wished Big B on his birthday in their own way.
Prabhas, who is sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in an upcoming pan-Indian film of director Nag Ashwin, took to Instagram and penned a lovely wish. Sharing a photo of Big B on his Instagram handle, Prabhas wrote, "Happy Birthday to the legend of all times @amitabhbachchan Sir!"
While Rashmika Mandanna wished her 'paapaji', who is is playing her father role in upcoming Bollywood film Goodbye, Mammootty shared priceless photo with Amitabh Bachchan to wish him on his birthday. Chiranjeevi also shared a throwback photo with Big B from Sye Raa Telugu movie and penned a heartwarming note.
Check out South celeb birthday wishes to Amitabh Bachchan:
Happy birthday my handsome paapajiiiii @SrBachchan— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) October 11, 2021
You are truly the awesomest.. We love you! Thank you for being the most amazing human being.. We wish you all the love, health and happiness
Wishing My Beloved Big Brother, My forever Guru, the One and Only Amit Ji @SrBachchan a very Happy Birthday. Many Many Happy Returns!! Health, Happiness and More Power to You Amit ji!! pic.twitter.com/h3Q5wyrB4n— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 11, 2021
#AmitabhBachchan— pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) October 11, 2021
Happy birthday amitji.
Gold is gold it can not be old .
Happy birthday, @SrBachchan sir! May you continue to inspire us with your unparalleled brilliance. Good health and happiness always!— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 11, 2021
Happy Birthday Amitabh Sir @SrBachchan#AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/rrDpQd44uH— Mammootty (@mammukka) October 11, 2021
Happy birthday @SrBachchan sir.— Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) October 11, 2021
Thank you for inspiring millions like me!#legend #inspiration pic.twitter.com/sLWzf9weRx
Wishing the legend dear @SrBachchan ji a very happy birthday! May you be blessed with health and happiness!! #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 11, 2021