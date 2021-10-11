Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Prabhas, Chiranjeevi & other South celebs wish the legendary actor

Bollywood's very own legendary star Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his birthday today. The actor turns 79 today and social media is flooded with wishes for Big B on his special day. From Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, Rashmika Mandanna to many other south celebs have wished Big B on his birthday in their own way.

Prabhas, who is sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in an upcoming pan-Indian film of director Nag Ashwin, took to Instagram and penned a lovely wish. Sharing a photo of Big B on his Instagram handle, Prabhas wrote, "Happy Birthday to the legend of all times @amitabhbachchan Sir!"

While Rashmika Mandanna wished her 'paapaji', who is is playing her father role in upcoming Bollywood film Goodbye, Mammootty shared priceless photo with Amitabh Bachchan to wish him on his birthday. Chiranjeevi also shared a throwback photo with Big B from Sye Raa Telugu movie and penned a heartwarming note.

Check out South celeb birthday wishes to Amitabh Bachchan: