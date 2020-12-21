Happy Birthday Andrea Jeremiah: Makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s Master release a special photo

Thalapathy Vijay and Malavika Mohanan's Master makers released a photo of Andrea Jeremiah and Vijay while wishing her a happy birthday.

On the birthday of Andrea Jeremiah, several celebrities took to social media to send their heartwarming wishes to the sensational actress. Now, the makers of Master have released a special photo from the upcoming film, where Andrea can be seen sitting next to Vijay. In the photo, she was seen in a beige coloured saree, while Vijay was seen in a blue shirt. It is to be noted that this is the first ever photo of Malavika that the makers have officially released.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Thalapathi Vijay as the male lead, while Malavika Mohanan will be seen playing the leading lady. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist, while Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhakyaraj and Arjun Das will be seen playing some key roles in the college drama. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in Summer 2020. However, the release did not happen owing to the outbreak of COVID 19.

The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander. Audio tracks were launched in a grand event and all the songs turned out to be mega hit ones. The teaser was released on November 14 after rumours on Vijay’s political surfaced online. The teaser was a huge hit as it received millions of views in days after its release. Now, some reports suggest that the film will hit the big screen on Pongal 2021. However, no official update on the film’s release is made yet.

