Happy Birthday Anil Ravipudi: Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja send heartfelt birthday wishes to the filmmaker

Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu, Lakshmi Manchunu and several other celebrities too to their Twitter spaces and wished the Sarileru Neekevvaru director on his birthday.

On the birthday of Tollywood’s filmmaker Anil Ravipudi, fans of the director have filled Twitter with their birthday wishes. With this, #SarileruNeekevvaru is on the top trends in the micro blogging website. Mahesh Babu, whose last film was directed by Anil Ravipudi, took to his Twitter space and shared a photo with the director while wishing him on his birthday. Ravi Teja shared a photo with the director and sent his heartfelt wishes.

Sharing the photo, Mahesh Babu wrote, “How time flies... Feels like yesterday... Happiest Birthday to one of my favourite directors @AnilRavipudi. Wishing you all the happiness and success in everything you do.” The photo was taken on the sets of their film Sarileru Neekevvaru. As soon as he shared the photo, fans took to the comments section and sent their heartfelt wishes. They also shared the photo across all social media platforms and it is now going viral.

Ravi Teja, who played the lead role in the director’s 2017 film Raja The Great, shared a photo from the sets of the film, where they both were seen working on something. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Happy birthday @AnilRavipudi! Hope you have a great one Wishing you the best of everything!” On the work front, it was reported that Sai Pallavi will be playing the main lead in Anil Ravipudi’s next directorial venture. He was supposed to direct V3 with Venkatesh Daggubati, which is a sequel to V2. However, it did not take off as Venkatesh was busy with his other commitments.

