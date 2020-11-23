Happy Birthday Anil Ravipudi: Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja send heartfelt birthday wishes to the filmmaker
On the birthday of Tollywood’s filmmaker Anil Ravipudi, fans of the director have filled Twitter with their birthday wishes. With this, #SarileruNeekevvaru is on the top trends in the micro blogging website. Mahesh Babu, whose last film was directed by Anil Ravipudi, took to his Twitter space and shared a photo with the director while wishing him on his birthday. Ravi Teja shared a photo with the director and sent his heartfelt wishes.
Sharing the photo, Mahesh Babu wrote, “How time flies... Feels like yesterday... Happiest Birthday to one of my favourite directors @AnilRavipudi. Wishing you all the happiness and success in everything you do.” The photo was taken on the sets of their film Sarileru Neekevvaru. As soon as he shared the photo, fans took to the comments section and sent their heartfelt wishes. They also shared the photo across all social media platforms and it is now going viral.
Happy Birthday Anil boy!! Wishing you many more Blockbusters!!So proud of you..keep em coming!!
Love..#RAPO @AnilRavipudi
— RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) November 23, 2020
Wishing one of the most fun and genuine people I have ever met , ace entertainer @AnilRavipudi a very Happy Birthday ...
Love you brother ...wishing you only success and happiness pic.twitter.com/gSrYSU6jSV
— Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) November 23, 2020
HAPPIEST MUSICAL BIRTHDAY to d Energetic Dynamic Most Entertaining Dearest @AnilRavipudi sirr
ThankU always 4 bringing laughter to Millions of People wit ur Amazing Movies
Its FUN & PLEASURE being Assocciated wit U sir
Keep Rocking always pic.twitter.com/rudbiOxDhJ
— DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) November 23, 2020
Dear Thammudu @AnilRavipudi
Happy Birthday
Films or Fun or Friendship #SarileruNeekevvaru
wishing you Huge Success as a Producer also with #galisampanth pic.twitter.com/Dhz27GiLJT
— Meher Ramesh (@MeherRamesh) November 23, 2020
How time flies... Feels like yesterday... Happiest Birthday to one of my favourite directors @AnilRavipudi. Wishing you all the happiness and success in everything you do. pic.twitter.com/r8nZw9a3m7
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 23, 2020
Happy birthday @AnilRavipudi! Hope you have a great one Wishing you the best of everything! pic.twitter.com/MZ7mKKMRiJ
— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) November 23, 2020
Ravi Teja, who played the lead role in the director’s 2017 film Raja The Great, shared a photo from the sets of the film, where they both were seen working on something. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Happy birthday @AnilRavipudi! Hope you have a great one Wishing you the best of everything!” On the work front, it was reported that Sai Pallavi will be playing the main lead in Anil Ravipudi’s next directorial venture. He was supposed to direct V3 with Venkatesh Daggubati, which is a sequel to V2. However, it did not take off as Venkatesh was busy with his other commitments.