Happy Birthday Anirudh Ravichander: Musician is back with Dhanush for D44; Wishes pour in from all quarters

Anirudh Ravichander has joined hands with Dhanush for the actor's upcoming film, D44. After almost 5 years, they are back and fans can't keep calm. Wishing Anirudh on his birthday, Dhanush confirmed the news on Twitter through a mass video. Sun Pictures also confirmed today that the hit duo is back together and how! Anirudh Ravichander has worked with Dhanush in the films like 3, Velaiyilla Pattathari, Maari and Thanga Magan. The upcoming film will reportedly be helmed by Mithran Jawahar. More details about the film are expected to be announced soon. Mithran Jawahar and Dhanush have earlier worked together in films like Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Uthama Puthiran and Kutty. Reportedly, Dhanush himself has penned the story, screenplay and dialogues for #D44.

Meanwhile, celebrities and fans are showering Anirudh Ravichander with lovely birthday wishes on social media. Jayam Ravi, Arya are among many who have sent wishes to the musician on his special day. Vignesh Shivan sent advance wishes to his close friend and music composer. He tweeted, "Special mash up video for a special Star! Advance birthday wishes to the awesome @anirudhofficial."

Sivakarthikeyan also penned a heartfelt note alongside a throwback selfie of them. He wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday dearest Rockstar @anirudhofficial. Every moment with you is very special to me and waiting for more such moments wit loads of happiness..Love you sir."

Meanwhile, lyrical video of Quit Pannuda single track from Thalapathy Vijay's Master will be released on Anirudh's birthday. The fans of Thalapathy Vijay and sensational music composer can't keep calm as they make #Master top trend on Twitter.

While Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the leading lady in Master, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing key roles.

