Happy Birthday Anupama Parameswaran: Actor's next titled Butterfly, first look poster looks intriguing

Anupama Parameswaran is celebrating her 26th birthday today and wishes are pouring on social media. Today, on a special day, the actress announced her next film, which is Butterfly. The first look was also released and it looks colourful and intriguing. Written and directed by Ghanta Satish Babu, Butterfly will go on floors very soon.

Taking Twitter, the makers shared the first look of the Butterfly and also wished beautiful Anupama a very happy birthday. The first look poster justifies the title as it is colourful and Anupama looks distressed.

Check out the poster here:

Written and directed by Ghanta Satish Babu, the movie is bankrolled by Gen Next Movies. Arviz and Gideon Katta are roped in to compose the music for this film.

Anupama Parameswaran is one of the most popular and gorgeous actresses in South Indian cinema. Stealing the hearts of many with her performance in Premam (2015), Anupama appeared in superhit movies like A Aa (2016) and Rakshasudu (2019). Her radiant smile and breathtaking looks never fail to amaze the audience.

Meanwhile, Anupama, who was last seen in rowdy Boys and Kurup, is now busy working on a new film with Nikhil Siddharth titled 18 Pages. The shoot took a halt in the light of the Coronavirus pandemic and is currently waiting for the right time to release.

