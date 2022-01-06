Happy Birthday AR Rahman: Mahesh Babu, Arya & other South celebs wish the Oscar-winning musician

Academy Award winner A.R. Rahman, is arguably one of the most popular and sought-after music composers in the country. The musician, also known as the Mozart of Madras, celebrates his 55th birthday on January 6th, 2022. As the legend is celebrating his birthday, wishes are pouring in from all over the nation, from fans and celebs. Social media is trending with his special birthday wishes as well.

Since his debut as music composer with Roja (1992), Rahman made his presence felt with his unique and sensational music in every film. In a 30 years career span, Rahman has predominantly composed music for Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. In spite of whichever language the music is, the love for Rahman’s music has no boundaries as it is cherished by people all over the globe.

The legend of music is the recipient of 6 National Film Awards, 15 Filmfare Awards, 17 Filmfare Awards South, 2 Academy Awards and 2 Grammy Awards, amongst many other awards. Despite being honoured with such a multitude of prestigious awards, international accolades and having millions of admirers across the world, Rahman truly stays humble and down to earth and never stops experimenting with his music, the quality of which makes him different from other music composers.

From Mahesh Babu to Arya, celebs from all over the lingual industries are showering birthday wishes to Rahman. Here are the tweets, take a look:

