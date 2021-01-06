  1. Home
Happy Birthday AR Rahman: Mahesh Babu, GV Prakash and others shower music maestro with best wishes

Celebrities from the industry are sending love and blessings to the National Award-winning music composer on his birthday.
Music maestro A.R. Rahman turns a year older today and fans across the country are sending him best wishes on social media.  AR Rahman turns 54 today and fans are leaving no stone unturned to make it a special occasion but sharing posters and videos of him on Twitter. Even celebrities from the industry are sending love and blessings to the National award-winning music composer on his birthday. Superstar Mahesh Babu penned a sweet birthday note for AR Rahman. He tweeted, "Happy birthday @arrahman... Wishing you the best of health and happiness always!." 

Music composer, singer G. V. Prakash Kumar also sent wishes to Rahman on his special day. He wrote, "Happy bday legend @arrahman .. and my dearest @arrameen..wishing u the best," followed with heart emoticons. Meanwhile, a lot of production houses and fans are pouring in wishes for AR Rahman on Twitter. Check out tweets below to see what fans have to say about the Grammy winner musician. 

Take a look: 



AR Rahman has won a lot of awards over the years and among many are six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award and a Golden Globe Award. 

Also Read:  Music maestro AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum passes away in Chennai 

Meanwhile, he is currently working on a few projects including Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan, Vikram's Cobra and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. 

Here's wishing the legend AR Rahman a very Happy Birthday! 

